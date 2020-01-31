Kelly Ripa Offers to Be Blake Lively's Surrogate for Baby No. 4

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 9:33 AM

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds thinking about having a fourth child?

The superstar couple, who tied the knot in 2012, recently welcomed a third daughter into their family. This new bundle of joy joined older sisters James Reynolds, 5, Inez Reynolds, 3, in the Reynolds household.

"That's a lot of children," Lively told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during an interview on Friday morning, joking that it's now like having 47,000 children.

Ripa, who also has three kids, then went on to share her theory about having three children during the Live With Kelly and Ryan chat.

"If you have the third child, have the fourth child," Ripa advised the actress. "Because triangulation in children can be bad."

"You can have my fourth child for me," Lively replied. "You're hearing it live, she's the surrogate mother for me."

And Ripa accepted the job, telling Lively, "I will be the world's oldest surrogate mom."

It was just a few months ago that Lively and Reynolds celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. And, as Ripa noted during the interview, the couple shares a hilarious sense of humor.

"I think you're well-suited," the talk show host told Lively. "I feel like if the two of you had married any other people, you definitely would've crushed the other person's soul, because you're so biting and amazing."

"We're always teasing each other," The Rhythm Section actress shared. "After I gave birth, he was like, 'Oh my gosh, you know, if I lost you and I went to the park with our three kids, I mean, think of the ladies I can pick up.'"

Lively's reaction to her husband? "This is a horrible thing to say!"

"And he's like, 'I mean, I've got a long list,'" Lively recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, really? 'Cause I just have one on my list.'"

"I didn't! I don't have anyone on my list," Lively laughed with Ripa and Seacrest.

LOL! Watch the Gossip Girl alum talk about her kids and more in the video above!

