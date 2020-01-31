The Items The Good Place Cast Took From Set Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

On NBC's The Good Place, the actual Good Place (heaven, if you will), occupants can live out all their dreams. They can travel anywhere, they can eat anything, it's what makes the dead person happy. For Eleanor (Kristen Bell), there's endless margaritas and a bedpan used by Stone Cold Steve Austin in a WWE fight. For Kristen Bell? Well, her Good Place is a little different.

"I would have my family. I would also have every corner would be a nook to nap," Bell told E! News after The Good Place series finale. "I love to nap, and I love to just go offline, like, ‘I'm out, see you in 20!'"

"When you said every corner, I thought you were going to say, ‘Every corn,'" D'Arcy Carden chimed in. "My Good Place would just be every corn."

"Every kernel. Every piece of corn," Bell laughed.