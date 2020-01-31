Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Daughter Is So Grown Up In Rare Video

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
They grow up so fast.
Diane Kruger shared a rare video of her and Norman Reedus' baby girl on Instagram Thursday night, and oh boy, is it a cute clip.
In the short video, the couple's 14-month-old daughter (whose name they have yet to reveal) saunters down a sidewalk at a speed much faster than the zombies on her father's The Walking Dead. She's also babbling a lot as she struts about, and in the caption, Kruger lamented over how quickly her first child is growing up.
"How is she pounding the pavement already!!" the Inglorious Bastards actress wrote. "Baby girl don't grow up so fast @bigbaldhead."
The "bigbaldhead" she was referring to, of course, was her zombie-slaying husband. For his part, Reedus commented on the video with nine red heart emojis followed by "u both."
Hilarie Burton, who's married to Reedus' TWD co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, commented on the post saying, "Big girl!!!"
Morgan also commented on the post, saying, "She fast!"
As The Affair star Michelle Monaghan wrote, "Best things in life."
Rounding out this list of celebrity commentary was Jessica Chastain, who also couldn't believe how big the toddler has gotten.
"What?! How is this possible?!" she said.
Kruger, 43, and Reedus, 51, welcomed their daughter in November 2018 and have kept her life famously private ever since (if the fact that no one knows her name is any indication).
The little one is Kruger's first child and Reedus' second. He is father to 20-year-old Mingus Lucien Reedus, whom he shares with model ex-girlfriend Helena Christensen.
The couple will post pictures of their baby girl from time to time on the 'Gram, sharing photos for special occasions like birthdays and Father's Day. Of course, the baby's face is always concealed.
But whenever they do share, it's always a sweet moment!
