Kobe Bryant's Family Slams Inaccurate Reports Following Fatal Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's rep and family are not happy with some of the press following his fatal helicopter crash, which continues to generate headlines worldwide.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA icon died at age 41 in Sunday's accident in Calabasas, California, which also claimed the lives of his and wife Vanessa Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people, including two other teenage girls of the same age.

"We are disappointed in some media's broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate," Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. "To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday's tragedy, including stories related to the family's previous air travel decisions."

"We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time," Carter added. "These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."