Brielle Biermann Says She’s a "Completely Different" Person After Another Dramatic Transformation

Brielle Biermann has gone to the dark side.
These days, the Don't Be Tardy star is rocking a much darker ‘do. Known for her platinum blond locks, the 22-year-old, who is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, recently showed off her new brunette hair on Instagram.
"Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle," she captioned her selfie, where her new caramel strands are on full display. The Bravo star's hair transformation has been a month in the making, and she has been graciously documenting her progress for her 1.3 million followers.
Back in December 2019, Brielle shared a mirror selfie after deciding to change up her look. "Hot girl like Arizona I LOVE U @hairby_chrissy," she captioned her post. At the time, she kept the hairs framing her face blond, but has since toned them down for a more darker honey shade that she dubbed "Milk chocolate souflé."
After introducing "Brunette Brielle" to the world, her Instagram followers were quick to share their approval. "Love this hair," one follower commented. Another chimed in with, "This color looks great on you. Like it better than the blonde," as well as "This color looks amazing on you! Hope you keep it."
New hair isn't the only transformation that Brielle has undergone lately. Before becoming a brunette, the reality star revealed that she was in the process of having her lip fillers dissolved. Taking to Instagram, she shared that this was the first step towards becoming a "new me" in 2020.
"Dissolved my lips yesterday...gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon. 2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days," she wrote in her Stories. Days later, she posted a new selfie, writing, "Last night before we dissolved even more!"
Brielle first got fillers back in 2015 after admitting that her lips were one of her biggest insecurities. After acknowledging her daughter's insecurities, Kim told E! News that she felt Brielle was finally at the age where she could make an informed decision on getting fillers.
"Brielle did have her lips done," she said at the time. "She's been talking about her lips for, I don't know, since she was 14 years old. I said, 'Brielle, when you're an adult, when you're an adult, when you're an adult...' Well guess what? She's 19...and I did mine, too, so what am I going to say?'"
She added, "I want Brielle to feel beautiful about Brielle. It's not for anybody else, and I'm completely supportive, and she's an adult...I want Brielle to feel great about Brielle."
