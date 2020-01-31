Watch Meghan Trainor Fan Girl Over Idol Dr. Phil On Carpool Karaoke

Meghan Trainor is all about that Carpool Karaoke.

On Thursday, the Grammy winner rode shotgun with James Corden for the fan-favorite The Late Late Show segment, which is something that's been on her bucket list for quite some time now.

"Dude, I've been waiting years to take you to work," she told the Cats star. "I've always wanted to help you."

As they made their way to the Late Late Show office, the duo kicked things off with Meghan's debut song "All About That Bass." Thrilled to be singing with James, the 26-year-old danced along to the song's old-timey beat and was left speechless when they harmonized for the pre-chorus.

Before heading into the next song, Meghan gushed over husband Daryl Sabara and how married life was going. In fact, she revealed that their mutual pal Chloe Grace Mortez introduced her to the Spy Kids star. "She set me up on a modern-day blind date," she told the late night host. "We went on a double date and we went bowling."