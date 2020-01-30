Billie Eilish Speaks Out Against YouTuber for ''Disrespectful Public'' Impersonation

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish is pointing fingers at the "Bad Guy."
If you've recently heard about the singer being rude to fans, it likely wasn't her. Turns out, multiple people have been pretending to be the star, who recently won five Grammys, for the purpose of making YouTube videos. All of which Billie ended up finding out about.
Now, the 18-year-old is pleading with people to cut it out, not only because it's rude, but potentially dangerous too. On her Instagram Story, the Grammy-winner told her followers, "Please stop doing this s--t. It is not safe for you and it is mean to people who don't know any better... you make me look bad."
To prove her point, the "Bad Guy" singer shared screenshots of videos with titles like, "Turned My Girl Into Billie Eilish—Got Mobbed/Shut Down Mall."
And it seems like her statement is in response to the latest YouTube video that features an impersonator, because she also called them out on her Instagram for being "disrespectful" and wearing drab-looking grey socks.
"Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing this," she quipped with a closeup of the socks.
Since being called out, the creator of the video, Jordan Matter, has removed the footage and other content related to it. "Hello everyone. You've been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I'd like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had Billie do a huge cheer flip and then revealed it's not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie," the photographer explained in a statement shared to Instagram. "I'm a big fan, like everyone else."
He continues, "I've never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they're pretty common so I thought it would be fun. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending to actually be Bille. Obviously I was mistaken."
Matter still posted an image of his impersonator doing acrobats, but says he's posting the photo "to show everyone what we were doing." He adds, "Once again, I'm not pretending this is Billie. That was not the intention."
Well, there you have it. And to any fans out there, Billie's mom Maggie wants you to know: "Please never fall for billie seeking attention. She never will!!"