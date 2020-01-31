Stassi Schroeder's Valentine's Day Gift Picks Are Anything But Basic

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This year, Valentine's Day has a whole new meaning for Stassi Schroeder.

After getting engaged to fiancé Beau Clark in a cemetery last July, the Vanderpump Rules star admits that love is in the air this season.

"I have to be honest, I'm not the biggest fan of Valentine's Day and I probably won't turn into one, but it is kind of exciting to celebrate this one as our first as an engaged couple," she admitted to E! News exclusively.

Stassi's V-Day Gift Guide is anything but Next Level Basic with gifts like 24K gold handcuffs, a murder mystery subscription and Taco Bell tie clips. "My advice with giving gifts is to find your route: Choose either personal, funny or sexy," she shared. "And take it from there. Good luck!"

If you are wanting to get creative with your gifting this year, see Stassi's picks in her gift guide below.