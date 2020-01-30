Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance to Honor 50 Cent at Walk of Fame Ceremony

50 Cent received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday and the ceremony featured a surprise, rare appearance from Eminem.

Slim Shady himself (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) took the podium to pay tribute to his friend, fellow rapper and Power star (real name Curtis Jackson III), who he had discovered and signed to his record label Shady Records in 2002. This marked the first time Eminem, who is notoriously private, has been photographed in public in over a year.

"Out of all the things that I don't remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met Fifty," Eminem said. "I think one of the things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence, right, because it just kinda felt like he's gonna be a star, like just the way he carried himself, swagger, everything. It just seemed like he was the whole package. What's crazy about it to me is the charisma and the personality matched the intensity of his music and that first album is so classic."