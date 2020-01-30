Shania Twain Says It was "Beautifully Twisted" for Her to End Up With Husband Frédéric Thiébaud

Jim Wright for AARP THE MAGAZINE:
Shania Twain is reflecting on the allegedly scandalous circumstances that led to her falling in love with and marrying her current husband and a health condition that threatened her singing career.
In 2008, the singer and first husband and famed record producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, with whom she shares a son, split after 14 years of marriage. She has said that his friend Frédéric Thiébaud, husband of her assistant and close friend Marie-Anne Thiebaud, told her that Mutt and his wife were having an affair. The singer leaned on Frédéric for support amid the breakup and the two married in 2011. Shania has spoken about her love life in interviews and in her 2011 memoir, From This Moment On.
Shania told AARP the Magazine in a cover interview for its February/March 2020 issue that for her and Frédéric to end up together is "twisted, but so beautifully twisted."
Shania also talked to the outlet about how she struggled to sing in 2003, and was diagnosed with dysphonia, a neurological disorder of the larynx. She said she consulted with many doctors over the years and that one finally figured out its root cause—Lyme disease, which had caused nerve damage. Shania revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis in 2017.
Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock
She told AARP the Magazine that in 2018, her doctor surgically planted Gore-Tex stabilizers in the singer's throat to make it easier for her vocal muscles to work.
Shania, who continues to write new music, said that keeping the musculature in performing shape is still "a constant battle."
"Sometimes I get overwhelmed coping with things, but experience also teaches you how to manage," she told AARP the Magazine. "When you get older, you have so much experience at falling and getting up. You're not going to stop falling. But you will get better at getting up and brushing yourself off. I believe that. I've lived it."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM