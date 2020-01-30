Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Promise ''Heartfelt'' Kobe Bryant Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez and Shakiraare promising to deliver an emotional and "heartfelt" tribute for Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Super Bowl.
At the Super Bowl press conference, the two performers revealed their reactions to learning about the helicopter crash. According to Lopez, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was the one to tell her of Kobe's death. "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes, and he's like, 'You're not going to believe what happened.' He was devastated. He knew Kobe really well," she explained. "I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. He had come to my last show in Vegas—the both of them—as a date night and we had a beautiful night that night."
She adds, "I think of how awful that must be for her right now. I've just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and just wishing that the nightmare was over but it's not going to be. That's life and we have to carry on. But at the same time, it affects us and it will affect us forever."
Her and Shakira reveal they're hoping to "spread love and kindness and bring everybody together" with their performance on Sunday. "I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country," Shakira said.
And, like Kobe, the two women wish to inspire the nation and kids from minority communities who would not normally see women of color onstage. Shakira said their performance on Sunday is a "palpable example of how anything is possible" and proof that they're "redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background."
"It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say," she added.
Jennifer also chimed in, "When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world to be able to have that, to see that. Two Latina's doing this at this time, in this country at this time, it's just very empowering for us. For me I'm very proud to be able to help push forth that message."
Fans can see the powerhouse performers sing and dance during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday!