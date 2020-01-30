Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Promise ''Heartfelt'' Kobe Bryant Tribute During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakiraare promising to deliver an emotional and "heartfelt" tribute for Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Super Bowl.

At the Super Bowl press conference, the two performers revealed their reactions to learning about the helicopter crash. According to Lopez, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was the one to tell her of Kobe's death. "Alex came to me with tears in his eyes, and he's like, 'You're not going to believe what happened.' He was devastated. He knew Kobe really well," she explained. "I knew Kobe and Vanessa more in passing. He had come to my last show in Vegas—the both of them—as a date night and we had a beautiful night that night."

She adds, "I think of how awful that must be for her right now. I've just been praying that God guides her through every moment because she has three more babies to take care of and just wishing that the nightmare was over but it's not going to be. That's life and we have to carry on. But at the same time, it affects us and it will affect us forever."