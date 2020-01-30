Lakers Owner Remembers Kobe and Gianna Bryant in Heartfelt Tribute

The tributes keep pouring in.

On Sunday, the world was rocked by the news of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers in a horrific helicopter accident. Many have shared their condolences and deep sadness over the loss, including his wife Vanessa Bryant who recently shared a statement on the passing of her husband and daughter.

Now, Kobe's longtime friend and the owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss has released a statement on her Instagram about the tragic loss of one of her good friends and shared a story about how he helped her regain her purpose.

"Kobe, I don't know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me," she wrote alongside a picture of her with the athlete and his family.