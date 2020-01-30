Hilary Duff Recalls Having Mom Guilt Over Baby No. 2

Instagram
Hilary Duff figured out how to be a mom of two on the way.
On Wednesday, the Lizzie McGuire star opened up about struggling with mom guilt before welcoming daughter Banks, 15 months, with husband Matthew Koma. Speaking with PureWow, Hilary revealed that the guilt came from fears that it would affect her relationship with 7-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.
"The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big," she told the outlet. "It was just he and I for so long that he was like, ‘Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.' And it wasn't bratty, it was just so sad."
She added, "I was like, ‘How do I reverse this?! It's too late now.' It's such big feelings. When you're pregnant, everything just feels more magnified."
Thankfully, Luca's attitude towards his little sister changed when Banks arrived in October 2018.
"He came in after I had her. I was just holding her, and the look on his face was an absolute shock," the newlywed star recalled. "He just said, ‘That's my sister!' And he had to sneeze, so he ran out of the room and was like, ‘I'll be right back.' He let out this huge sneeze in the hallway and said, ‘I had to sneeze and I knew I couldn't do it in here near her.'"
Seeing how effortlessly Luca adapted to being a big brother in that moment is when Hilary said she knew, "everything's going to be OK."
"It's the best. It's a chemical reaction between siblings sometimes where he knows he has to protect her," the Younger star said. "It's really sweet the way he looks out for her. But also, sometimes I'm like, ‘Hey, I did OK with you. I promise I know what I'm doing.'"
When celebrating Bank's first birthday, Hilary gushed over how her baby girl changed their little family forever, writing, "Banks [bear] what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy(the absolute best) you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best) you are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four pack that we are!"
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM