The Most Shocking Celebrity Transformations of the Week

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

A mass exodus just happened in Orange County, as two of the Real Housewives' most famous stars announced they are leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County.

First, the "OG of the OC" herself Vicki Gunvalson revealed she was dropping her orange after being one of the very first Housewives 14 years ago. "I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for 'whooping it up' with me along the way," she wrote in a statement, with her exit following her shocking demotion to "friend of" last season.

But the very next day, her BFF/frenemy (depending on the day of the week) Tamra Judge, who joined the Bravo hit in its third season, also announced her official departure, writing on Instagram, "It's been a wild 12 years . But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."

A source told E! News she was offered "a limited role" in the upcoming season similar to Vickis' previous demotion. "Producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOC's upcoming season for 3 episodes, in order to wrap up her storylines and say goodbye to the cast on camera," an insider shared. "But she turned the offer down and will not be returning at all."