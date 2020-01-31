Captain Glenn's Guide to Sailing the Mediterranean's Hottest Spots

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
It's time to start planning your 2020 summer vacation!
Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Captain Glenn Shephard is giving us some expert travel tips on sailing the sunny seas of the Mediterranean, where Bravo's latest Below Deck spin-off takes place.
So what are some of Shephard's must-see vacation spots?
"Pretty much anywhere in Greece," Captain Glenn tells E! News. "The show is in Corfu, which has a special place in my heart, have done a lot of sailing over there. I've done all over Greece. Greece for sure. The Ionian, where we were in Corfu, is a really special place."
But Corfu isn't the only idyllic island Shephard recommends. "To me Santorini is unique in the world. When I used to have family come over and visit and I had my boat in Greece, I would always take them to Santorini," he dished. "Mykonos I like also, it's a bit touristy, but it's a beautiful little town and I love the island. Greece is full of islands like that."
Hopping over to Italy and beyond, Captain Glenn continued, "Sardinia is fantastic, great sailing, great landscape, lots of islands, good places to anchor and stuff like that so that's a big plus. Croatia is fantastic. The Aeolian Islands north of Sicily, that's where I started my career. I don't know if you're familiar with Panarea, Stromboli. Stromboli is an active volcano and essentially the first lighthouse in the world because sailors used to use it way back in the day to find out where they were because you could see it going off."
