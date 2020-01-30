Jonah Hill Pays Tribute to His Late Brother in Touching Kobe Bryant Post

For Jonah Hill and his family, Kobe Bryant was more than just another basketball player.
As celebrities, athletes and fans continue to pay tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers player, one actor is sharing a fond memory he had with Kobe at the Staples Center.
In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Jonah looked back on a special basketball game where he had the chance to sit courtside with his late brother Jordan Feldstein.
"This photo represents a LOT more. I'm sitting next to my brother and he's taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!)," Jonah shared. "My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job, we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it's one of my favorite memories ever."
The actor continued, "It's my favorite memory with my brother. I'm sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they're both gone. I have been staring at this photo for days in disbelief and sadness and joy. It's my favorite picture and I think it represents for me, all of the hard and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature doesn't make them any less beautiful."
According to Jonah, he's recently been thinking about the phrase "Rest in Peace" and what it truly means.
"I don't think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they're hustling up there. Working hard and getting s--t done," he shared. "Cuz that's what they do. All my love to the ones here left behind. Take care of each other and love each other. That's the lesson I've learned."
Jonah's post came hours before Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant broke her silence on the death of her husband and daughter Gianna Bryant.
"There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," Vanessa shared. "I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them."
Through the grieving, Vanessa and the Mamba Sports Foundation have set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by the tragedy. Fans and well-wishers can donate online now.