Cristiano Ronaldo Just Reached a Major Instagram Milestone

What an honor!

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo reached 200 million followers on Instagram, keeping his streak as the social media app's most followed person. To celebrate the major milestone, the professional soccer player shared a sweet post to thank his loyal followers.

"Wow 200 million!!!" he wrote, sharing a video that featured a montage of pictures from his life and accomplished career. "Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!"

Back in 2018, the 34-year-old athlete earned his most followed title after dethroning Selena Gomez, who at the time, had over 144 million followers.

Known for using the platform to give fans an intimate look at his personal and professional life, Ronaldo loves to post everything from behind-the-scenes game moments to endearing snapshots with his longtime love Georgina Rodriguez and their young children. And with his shirtless pictures from his intense workouts, it's not hard to see how Ronaldo reached the milestone number of followers.