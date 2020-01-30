Watch Cheer Superfan Kendall Jenner Do a Stunt With the Netflix Cast

Kendall Jenner's got spirit, yes she does!

On Thursday, the model relived her high school cheer days on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with the help of some very special guests: The cast of Netflix's Cheer.

After declaring herself a superfan of the celeb-favorite docu-series, host Ellen DeGeneres surprised Kendall with the opportunity to join the Navarro College Cheer Team with a special stunt demonstration led by stars Morgan Simianer, T.T. Barker, Shannon Woolsey and James Thomas. And, in true Ellen fashion, she recruited her producer Andy Lassner (a.k.a. Average Andy) to get in on the fun as well.

Before heading to the mat, Kendall and Andy got suited up in their Navarro cheer gear and detailed their past cheer experiences. Showing off their champion-winning skills, the Cheer gang demonstrated their "Hand-in-Hand" routine, which involved an intricate flip. Knowing that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Ellen producer weren't ready for something of that nature, they taught Kendall and Andy something a little more basic.