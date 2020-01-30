How Dan Levy's "Badass" Schitt's Creek Billboard Created a Place for People to Celebrate Love

Schitt's Creek has been a beacon of hope for many over the last five seasons. Now in its sixth and final season, the show really upped the celebratory nature of love is love with a billboard featuring Dan Levy and Noah Reid kissing in character as David and Patrick. Levy, who in addition to starring in the show co-created it and serves as showrunner, was on The Late Late Show with James Corden to discuss the billboard and how fans of all sexual orientation have embraced its message.

"It makes me rather emotional. I think it's a beautiful thing," James Corden told Levy.

Levy said he knew they wanted to go big for the last season.

"It was our last season and I thought I have an opportunity; I have a network that will support me," Levy explained to the talk show host.