Love Is Blind? That's What Netflix Is Testing With a New Reality Show Experiment

Netflix is putting the old saying Love Is Blind to the test with a new reality series.

Love Is Blind, a three-week event series for the streamer, hails from the makers of Married at First Sight and follows a group of singles who want to be initially loved for who they are, rather than what they look like. These men and women are tasked with getting to know one another in a secluded location with no distractions from the outside world…and without ever seeing one another.

"I've met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I've never seen her before," a cast member says in the trailer below. Can these people really fall in love without ever laying eyes on one another?