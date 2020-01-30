Kristen Bell Recalls The "Beautiful" Moment Her Daughter Offered to Bury Her Grandfather

Kids really do say the darndest things.

During her visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday,Kristen Bell revealed the "beautiful" and hilarious way her daughter wanted to say goodbye to her grandfather after he passed away. After explaining that her little one had adapted a "practical sense about the world" due to her and husband Dax Shepard's honest approach towards parenting, she shared that her daughter expressed interest in helping to bury him.

"Their grandfather was dying—and he's already passed, but while he was dying, my little girl was in the back and said, ‘So when papa dies…Are we gonna come to Oregon with you?'" The Good Place star, who is mom to Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, told host Seth Meyers. "And I was like, ‘Yeah, you'll come.' And she was like, ‘Okay. Do I need to bring my shovel? Because I have a garden set.' And I said, ‘Why would you pack your shovel, honey?' She goes, ‘Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? The side of the house? Or…' Like, so practical and wanted to help."