Cheer's Monica Aldama Sheds Some Light on Her Coaching Style and All Those Injuries

Raise your hand if you want to be coached by Monica Aldama.

The woman at the head of Navarro College's cheerleading team has become a special kind of star thanks to Netflix's docuseries Cheer, which showed off both her tough coaching style and serious love for the students she refers to as her kids. She pushes them hard, but they're happy to be pushed by her, and they're equally pushing themselves.

"She's literally like our mom," La'Darius Marshall told E! News during a visit to our office last week. "A lot of people don't say it but I will say it. She is like a mom, because she has helped a lot of us get to where we are now by just talking to us and not being just another hard coach like, ugh, so talented, but just a waste of a person. She literally will take you at 12 at night, drive all the way to your dorm, and she makes sure you're good. She makes sure she takes good care of you, and that's where our loyalty and our love for her comes from. She's a really, really good coach."