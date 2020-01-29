Vanessa Bryant's Famous Friends and Fans React to Her First Statement on Kobe Bryant’s Death

"I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," Vanessa continued. "I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

Courtney Lopez commented on Vanessa's emotional tribute, "I'm broken for you all and all the victims. We are here for you."

Draya Michele commented, "Vanessa, sending you all the strength I can and prayers and love."

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote on Vanessa's post, "Dear Vanessa, I'm so deeply and profoundly sorry for your loss and heartache."

Vanessa continued to write that she's "not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them."

"But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way," she wrote. "Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Earlier today, Vanessa also paid tribute to her husband and daughter by changing her Instagram profile picture to one of the father-daughter duo embracing one another.

Black Eyed Peas member Taboo also sent Vanessa his best, commenting, "Prayers and ultimate love to you and your family.. the Gomez family is praying for u guys and the love ones of the other families affected."

In an earlier post on his own Instagram page, Taboo shared a picture of his family and Kobe's at Disneyland, writing, "My family's heart is heavy and filled with sadness .. We send ultimate love and support to @vanessabryant and the Bryant family .. It was such an honor to have spent time with @kobebryant away from the court as father's and as family men .. This picture represents one of those fun moments that the Gomez fam and Bryant's got share .. .. Thank you to the G.O.A.T For the Good Times .. Rest in paradise #kobeandgigi. and also our hearts go out to the families and love ones of the rest of the people involved in today's Tragedy."