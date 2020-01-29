Vanessa Bryant Announces MambaOnThree Fund to Support Families Affected By Kobe Bryant Chopper Crash

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 5:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Vanessa Bryant is working to help the families affected by the helicopter crash, which took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the 37-year-old broke her silence after losing both her husband and daughter in a horrific helicopter accident. She posted her statement on her Instagram, thanking friends and fans for their support in these difficult days. "There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," she wrote.

In addition, the mother-of-four expressed her condolences to the Altobelli, Chester, Mauser and Zobayan families. Vanessa said that she and her family share "in their grief intimately."

With that in mind, the star announced the Team Mamba family has set up the MambaOnThree Fund.

Photos

Kobe Bryant's Family Album

According to the fund's website, it was established in "honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020." The description also reveals all funds donated will go directly to the families affected. 

"The MambaOnThree Fund was created to honor Team Mamba's mantra, 'Mamba on Three.' It's with that customary chant for togetherness, sisterhood and the ability to take on every challenge that this fund was named," the site continues.

Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

A formal statement for the Mamba Sports Academy also recognized the creation of the fund in a heartfelt tribute.

In the moments after making the announcement, the site appeared to be so inundated with donors, it crashed. 

These efforts to support the families is appreciated by Vanessa, who said she and her daughters are beyond thankful for the "millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time."

"Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe—the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna—a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she shared. 

Vanessa did not reveal any plans for a memorial, but requested that people give them "respect and privacy" as they mourn the loss of their husband and daughter. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kobe Bryant , Death , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.