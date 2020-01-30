Why Wilmer Valderrama Is Happier Than Ever and Settling Down—and Staying Quiet About It

There was a time when Wilmer Valderrama may not have been the guy to trust with your secrets—or even to trust with his own secrets. But times have definitely changed.

The NCIS star, whose young-Hollywood days were punctuated by explosive headlines about a line of girlfriends and sexual conquests, is turning 40 with some well-earned perspective these days about priorities and what's truly important.

Oh, and with a fiancée, too!

"'It's just us now,'" Valderrama shared a quote from the big moment when he kicked off 2020 with an Instagram reveal that he had proposed to his girlfriend of less than a year, Amanda Pacheco.

The actor popped the question while they were on vacation in Mexico with a custom-designed ring by Bychari boasting a 3-plus carat pear-shaped diamond on a slim pavé band, accented with details that are "near and dear" to the couple, according to the jeweler.