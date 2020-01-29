Why Blake Lively Is Calling the Response to Her Movie Transformation ''Very Offensive''

Get it right: Blake Lively woke up like this.

The 32-year-old is having a pretty busy week as she gears up for the premiere of her latest film The Rhythm Section and she's stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about the time her fans mistook a side-by-side transformation of what she looked like before and after she got her makeup done for the movie.

"Props to the hair and makeup," Jimmy Fallon tells Blake, showing her a print out of her Instagram post. "Explain what's happening here."

"[The makeup artist] did this really rough look, because my family has experienced a lot of tragedy, and then this after I clean up but when I posted it, people were saying 'wow, Blake bravely shows what she looks like before and after makeup,'" Blake said, laughing, of the makeup look that artist Vivian Baker created.

Blake added, "Some people think that's what I look like without makeup [pointing at the after picture], which I find very offensive because that takes an hour for her to make me look like that."