Where Is the Parenthood Cast Now?

Before the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans.

In fact, when NBC debuted This Is Us in 2016, it had only been just over a year since we'd said a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved family that came before them. And while that time-hopping tearjerker has done its darndest to fill in the giant Braverman-sized hole in our hearts since Parenthood signed off for good five years ago on January 29, 2015, we'll admit that there's a large part of us that's still missing the nuanced Berkeley-based family drama so tenderly shepherded by showrunner Jason Katims.

The series, which ran for six seasons before shuffling off the mortal coil alongside—five-year-old spoiler alert!—patriarch Zeek (played by Coach vet Craig T. Nelson), was loosely based on Ron Howard's 1989 film of the same name, but quickly came to supplant its predecessor as the best-known Parenthood. And while it was never a ratings powerhouse, Katims' naturalistic approach to filming, which included three cameras filming scenes from all angles and (usually) no table reads prior to filming, endeared the series eternally to all those who were.