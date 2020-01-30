Valentine's Day Lingerie & Undies to Spice Up Your Night

by Carly Milne | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're mere moments away from the month of amour, and if you're anything like us—we love love!—you're in prep mode. Snap up some chocolates, grab some candles with bewitching scents, but most of all, don't forget to decorate your bod in satin and lace!
While we were looking for some lingerie goodies that we could fall in love with, we made a list to share with you, too. There's babydolls and bustiers, garters and designer bralettes, and stunning sets that will leave your jaw on the floor.
Whether you're spending V Day with your beloved, your besties, or yourself, shop our picks below to give the evening a little extra heat. You never know where the night may take you! It's best to be prepared...
This soft and romantic set is ridiculously adorable. First, there's the bustier with garters, in a sheer white fabric with red heart and bow accents. Then there's the matching thong undies that continue the tasteful trend, if a little cheekily. It's a fantastic pairing that says "Valentine's Day" without screaming it.
Just because it's V Day doesn't mean you have to be uncomfortable! Ditch the underwire and rock this bralette and panty set, featuring sheer black paneling accented with a red lipstick kiss print. And even though the undies feature a double-strap style at the hip, fret not. They're full-bottomed, so there's no thongage to worry about here.
A blend of stunning lace and sneaky mesh panels, this teddy is ready for anything Valentine's related. It's sweetly feminine with a little bit of an edge, featuring bow detailing, adjustable straps and a snap crotch, and is available up to a size 2X. It also comes in standard sizing, and is available in other V Day-friendly colors like white and black.
Slip into a little silk as you wrap yourself in this luxurious robe, made of 100% silky charmeuse with a hint of lace detailing at the end of each sleeve. We love the siren red color, but it's also available in black and white if that's more your speed.
Forget the red and pink lace! Instead, go for burgundy velvet (with, yes, a little black lace trim) in this bandeau bra designed by celeb favorite Jason Wu. Wireless cups with side boning and a non-slip grip will hold you in place, and there's optional straps if you feel you need a little extra support. Bonus: there's a matching thong to go with it.
Va va voom! This is one of those sets where you can't resist getting the whole thing. Sure, you could grab the super sexy underwire bra made of sheer tulle and scattered embroidered pink and red scattered hearts, but that's only part of the story. Tell the full tale with the matching garters, briefs, or if you're daring, go for the thong.
Sexy meets bold in this bustier set, with molded underwire cups and removable, adjustable spaghetti straps. Structured boning offers support, while the sheer mesh back has hook and eye closures. It's finished with a lace hem and adjustable garter straps, and also comes with a matching g-string. Now all you need is a feather boa to match.
Go full pin-up in this underwire bra, and never regret it. Fishnet fabric is featured in this classic longline design, with seamed detailing that speaks to the sexiness of days gone by. Make sure you get the matching bottoms to complete the set.
Not into pink? Can't abide by red? Already stocked up on black and white? Then how about plum? The color gets its due in a romantic floral lace halter bodysuit with a plunge neckline, t-back, and cheeky cut. And the fabric features spandex, in case you have a little too much chocolate (as if there's such a thing).
Why not take the main Valentine's Day colors and put 'em all on a babydoll? Sounds good to us! With a black and white lace bodice, red skirt and black and white lace trim, you'll have all the bases covered... and look sexy as all get out. The back features a bra buckle with a keyhole opening, and it comes with a matching g-string. But the most important part? The size range goes from S to 4XL.
Charmeuse and sheer lace meet in this two-piece set, with the top sporting adjustable straps and the tap pants featuring an elasticized waist. And though we like the ivory just to switch things up a bit, it also comes in a softly romantic shell pink.
When baby pink isn't enough, say it in this electric pink mini slip dress. With lace insets and adjustable straps, the fabric is non-stretch, but stunning none the less. Wear it while you're getting ready for your night... or if you're daring make it your whole outfit.
Amp up the sexy when you rock this red lace bodysuit, with soft stretch and an off-the-shoulder neckline. It has long sleeves and a snap-bottom closure, with a nylon/spandex shell. Under a skirt, with pants, or even on its own, it's a stunning statement piece.
Garters may seem like an outdated notion given that thigh highs have existed for eons, but there's something undeniably sexy about them. For example, how can you deny the alluring sultriness of this garter from Agent Provocateur, with its floral-embroidered tulle trim, a classic high-waist style, adjustable straps and a hook and eye back? Rowr.
While you're hunting out some good Valentine's Day finds, make sure you wear your heart on your sleeve with these fashionable finds, and get your best feminist friends some good Galentine's Gifts!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?