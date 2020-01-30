Vote: Who Should Win Lead Actress at the 2020 Oscars?

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 6:00 AM

Can you believe it? The Oscars are almost here!

The 2020 Academy Awards are taking place on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we can barely wait.

Between all of the A-list actors, writers, directors and more that are expected to be in attendance, we know it'll be a night full of fashion, must-see moments and big wins.

In the meantime, we want to know who you'd like to see take home some of the night's biggest prizes.

You've already sounded off that Brad Pitt should be taking home Supporting Actor award, Laura Dernought to pick up the trophy for Supporting Actress and that Joaquin Phoenix better get to add an Oscar statue to his growing collection of hardware he's collected for his role in Joker.

Now, it's time to take a look at the Lead Actress contenders!

If you grew up a Jo March fan while reading Little WomenSaoirse Ronan's turn in the iconic role may be who you're partial to.

You also might be a fan of news-based dramas, in which case Charlize Theron's portrayal as Megyn Kellyin Bombshell may be your favorite.

Or, perhaps you love a good biopic, and seeing Cynthia Erivo play Harriet Tubman or Renée Zellweger channel Judy Garland were more your speed.

You could also be a huge Scarlett Johanssonfan and are thrilled to see her in not one but two Oscar nominations this year, including this category!

You really can't go wrong with any choice.

Take look at the nominees again below and then sound off on who you'd like to see win!

Little Women

Saoirse Ronan for Little Women

Saoirse Ronan is the latest to take on the iconic role of Jo March, an outspoken tomboy and passionate writer in the 1860s.

Bombshell (2019) - Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron for Bombshell

The real-world events of Roger Ailes tenure at Fox News play out in Bombshell, where Charlize Theron plays the real-life Megyn Kelly and, thanks to the hair and makeup team, looked almost exactly like the real former FOX News anchor.

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Renée Zellweger for Judy

After sweeping the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics' Choice Awards for her portrayal as Judy Garland, will Renée Zellweger also take home an Oscars trophy, too?

Marriage Story, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story

In Noah Baumbach's divorce story that is really a love story, Scarlett Johansson plays Nicole Barber, a woman who exits her marriage after feeling unappreciated or recognized.

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Tubman, Harriet

Cynthia Erivo for Harriet

Cynthia Erivo plays Harriet Tubman in this biographical drama surrounding Tubman's journey from her own enslavement to leading hundreds to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

