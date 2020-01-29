2020 Super Bowl Will Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant

The 2020 Super Bowlwill now include a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

According to reporters present at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the organization is planning to honor the late basketball star during football's biggest night. No further details were given about the tribute.

The Super Bowl will mark one week since the fatal crash that claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli (who was on Gianna's basketball team), Sarah Chester and daughter Peyton Chester (another player on the teen's team), assistant coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Tributes for the Lakers alum and the other victims of the crash have been flooding in all week. Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has not yet commented on the loss of her husband and daughter, but she did change her Instagram photo to one of the two of them at a basketball game.