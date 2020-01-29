Cheer's Jerry Harris Is Here to Mat Talk You Through Your Day at Work

If only Jerry Harris, the scene stealer from Cheer, was in our lives daily to keep us motivated. Well, now he sort of is.

Thanks to Netflix, there is now a video of Jerry mat talking people as they walk into work. For those not in the know about Cheer and mat talking, mat talking is encouraging speak from your teammates. Mat talking generally happens while others are doing stunts and such. It can also happen on the Today show for Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Or if you're the lucky employees in the video below, on your way to work.

Jerry is the breakout star of Netflix's docu-series about the competitive cheer team from Navarro College. The series tracked his journey to making mat (aka participating in the main stunts) at the finals in Daytona and showed viewers his background.