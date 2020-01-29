Here's What's Really Going on With Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Don't believe everything you read, folks!

Soon after news broke that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel had split after three years together, pop culture fans started reading speculation that the music superstar was already dipping her feet back in the dating pool.

This week, a report surfaced claiming Rihanna had moved on with A$AP Rocky. But E! News has learned nothing romantic is going on between the two.

"Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," a source shared with E! News. "She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

Our insider added, "They have a long history and she's just having fun."

So where did all this romance speculation begin? Just a couple of weekends ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed laughing together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.