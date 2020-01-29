Dog the Bounty Hunter Appears to Propose to Girlfriend Moon Angell and Sparks Engagement Rumors

Is Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman engaged, less than a year after wife Beth Chapman's death?

A February 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show features Dog and new girlfriend Moon Angell, Beth's former assistant. In a teaser clip released on Tuesday, he is seen asking her in the studio, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" as she and Dr. Mehmet Oz appear shocked.

"A marriage proposal?" Oz wrote. "After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight."

Dog, 66, and Moon have not commented publicly about whether or not they are actually engaged. TMZ reported they are not, quoting sources close to the family as saying that he had gotten caught up in the moment during the show taping last week, and also did not give Moon an engagement ring.

Beth, Dog's fifth wife, died last June at age 51 after a long cancer battle. He and Moon sparked romance rumors earlier this month. His daughter Lyssa Chapman was not happy about it, tweeting, "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ?"