New E! Series The Bradshaw Bunch Follows NFL Superstar Terry Bradshaw Home to Oklahoma

Terry Bradshaw has been a public figure since the 70s, so getting to know the man behind the multi-platform career feels long overdue.

Lucky for fans, the superstar NFL quarterback, acclaimed sports broadcaster, talented vocalist, screen actor and championship quarter horse breeder makes his foray into a new arena in 2020: reality TV (well, sort of—he has already tackled one stint on a competition series). According to an official announcement from E! released Wednesday, Jan. 29, Bradshaw and his family are slated to appear in a brand-new comedy docu-series dubbed The Bradshaw Bunch (working title), which will debut this summer.

The upcoming series aims to give viewers a peek into Bradshaw's day-to-day, with his home in rural Oklahoma as its primary backdrop. Starring alongside the four-time Super Bowl champion will be his wife Tammy—who appreciates a good prank as much as her husband does—daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, as well as their grandchildren.

"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," said Bradshaw of the new show. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin...I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."