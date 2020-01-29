Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Major Punk’d Prank Idea for Billie Eilish

Long live the King of Pranks!

On Tuesday, Ashton Kutcher relived his Punk'd days on The Late Late Show and shared his thoughts on the MTV prank show's big return on Quibi. While the dad of two won't have a role in the new revival, which will be hosted by Chance the Rapper, he did reveal how he'd prank Billie Eilish if he was given the reigns—and, let's just say, he definitely still has a few tricks up his sleeves.

"I was, like, thinking, if I did it, I would probably, like, go get, like, Billie Eilish or something and I would create, like, a bit and I would call it, like ‘Bad Guy,'" he told host James Corden. "And the idea would be as, like, the CIA would show up at her house and be, like, ‘Listen, we need your help with an issue that we're having. Have you ever heard of [Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia] Mohammad bin Salaam?'"