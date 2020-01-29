Watch BTS and Ashton Kutcher Play a Hilarious Game of Hide-and-Seek

Hide-and-seek was the name of game on Tuesdays's The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Host James Corden recruited Ashton Kutcher and the seven members of BTS to play the classic game. Corden and Kutcher served as the seekers tasked with finding RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin and J-Hope, who were allowed to hide anywhere in the studio—backstage included.

As James explained, "Now, to finish the show, tonight I thought we'd do something we actually do here every night after the cameras stop rolling. We have a game of hide-and-seek. So, here's how it's going to work: BTS will hide anywhere they like in the studio. Ashton and I are going to try to find them. Whoever finds four of the band members first, wins."

And off they went! The audience cheered in excitement as the seven members scattered themselves throughout the stage and studio. Jimin went for the obvious choice and hid under James' desk. RM took a classic route and hid behind a curtain.