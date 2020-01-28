Arrow's Series Finale Ended With the Most Beautiful Final Scene

Much of the ending of the show was contingent on Emily Bett Rickards returning, which wasn't a sure thing when the finale was being written.

After a screening of the finale, showrunner Beth Schwartz explained that they left things open for that scene with the end of the season seven finale when Felicity left with the Monitor, but it was executive producer Marc Guggenheim who came up with how the scene would go.

"Marc called me or texted me in June and he's like, I wrote the final scene!"

"Yeah, this never happens," Guggenheim said. "I meditate every morning and this one morning, I came out—this has never happened to be me before or since—I came out of the meditation with the entire scene in my head, like literally word for word, exactly as you just watched it. And I quickly, like, opened up my laptop, and [sound effects] I gotta get, I gotta get this down. For me it felt so right. And I very excitedly texted Beth I'm like, I wrote the final scene, I gotta send it to you. And I sent it to you. And of course, you know, the big question was, is Emily coming back to be in it? We were like, well, now she really has to because I really love the scene. And fortunately she did."