Why Ellen Pompeo Is Criticizing Coverage of the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Ellen Pompeo is doing what she does best: using her celebrity platform for good.

The Grey's Anatomy star is known for standing up for what's right and calling people out on their bulls--t. And that's exactly what she did on Tuesday afternoon.

Ellen took to Twitter to criticize how Kobe Bryant's death was reported over the weekend.

As some might recall, on Jan. 26, TMZ first broke the news about the NBA icon passing away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Moments later, the publication also announced that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, was also a victim in the crash.

Nine people were on board the aircraft, including John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. Officials confirmed there were no survivors.

Sadly, most of the families had to learn about their loved ones' death through social media and the news.