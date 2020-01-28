Blake Lively Reveals Whether She'll Be in Gossip Girl Reboot

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it looks like Blake Livelywon't be in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot.

While chatting with the star at the premiere of her new action film, The Rhythm Section, Lively confirmed she isn't "involved" in the production of the CW show. She tells E! News that any questions about the series have to be directed to the producers since she's not taking part in the series in any way, shape or form.

This isn't exactly new, since producer Josh Scwartz already revealed the show will focus on a whole new set of characters. But, fans still had a bit of hope when he shared he and the creative team "reached out to all of them to let them know it was happening and that we would love for them to be involved if they want to be involved."

Alas, it seems Blake and the rest of the beloved cast have set their sights on new projects.