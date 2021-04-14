Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

All of the Craziest Guests Who Have Been on Below Deck

By Kelsey Klemme Apr 14, 2021
All aboard!

If you've been watching Below Deck (Bravo's addictive reality series following the guests and deckhands of luxury yachts) or any of its highly rated spinoffs all these years, then you know just how demanding and wild some of the passengers can be.

We've seen some of the craziest things happen in international waters and have rounded up the most insane guest moments between Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht to get you amped for tomorrow night's brand new episode of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV. The Apr. 15 episode will examine how the "other half life," taking a deep dive into fan favorite franchise's life Below Deck, The Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and more.

Whether it's watching drunk and rich travelers throw the saddest foam party in the world to watching a group of women hit on Jack Stirrup (which, OK, that one we get), it's never a calm day on the ship, even if it is in the water.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5's Most Shocking Moments

Take a look at all the craziest guests below before tomorrow night's episode of For Real on E!.

(Bravo and E! are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For Real: The Story of Reality TV premieres Sunday, May 2 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Oh Captain My Captain

The yacht franchise has had plenty of dramatic and crazy moments thanks to some unruly and demanding guests.

For example, on Below Deck one of the sanest person on the ship is Captain Lee, which made it all the more funny when crazy guest Georgia was a little too flirty with the no-nonsense leader.

Seafoam

Sometimes, you just want a foam party.

At least, that is what this demanding guest asked for, and it was eyebrow raising to see him drunkenly partying in what ended up being about four inches of foam.

Not exactly epic, but you wouldn't know based on how excited he was.

Bravo
Defiant Delores

Where do we start with Delores?

The season eight charter guest made a splash, literally and figuratively, after she drunkenly jumped into the ocean late at night. To make matters worse, this swimming session was in direct defiance to Captain Lee's order to stay on the boat. In a first for his career, Captain Lee ended Delores' charter early and sent her packing.

However, while being escorted away on the tender, Delores jumped into the ocean. Bold move, lady.

Bravo
Fighting Over James

The first charter of season eight was certainly a memorable one.

We're, of course, talking about when the charter guests found themselves bickering over deckhand James Hough. Specifically, charter guest Shay called dibs on the British yachtie. However, her boatmance hopes were derailed when pal Lexi flirtatiously rode a jet ski with James. Thus, a fight broke out over dinner, which shocked the Below Deck crew.

Cougar Town

It was ladies night on the high seas in this episode of Below Deck: Mediterranean, but as the drinks flowed, some of the women started to get a little hands on with deckhand Jack Stirrup.

Thankfully, Captain Sandy swooped in to save the day.

Above Deck Hookup

The crew aboard this ship got a show they didn't ask for when two of the guests hooked up in the crow's nest, a part of the ship that everyone could see on camera.

Cleanup Crew

Gross.

In the same episode that the crew witnessed the on-deck hookup of two of their guests, they also discovered that their passengers also had never heard of cleaning up after themselves when they stumbled upon a used condom on the nightstand.

Gumball Drama

While many guests on Below Deck have been demanding, this may be the most ridiculous request because of how random it was.

On one of the episodes, guests demanded gumballs, but not just any gumballs. They had to be colored gumballs and they even threatened to require they be delivered by helicopter if there were none on board.

Ghosted

Not every guest has found their trip to be a five-star experience, but usually they stick around to give feedback as to why.

On this episode of Below Deck, we learn that a few of the guests straight out ghosted upon arrival and fled the ship before even saying goodbye to the crew.

Watch Below Deck Sailing Yacht Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(Originally published Jan. 29, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT)

