Get Ready to Gasp Over the Most OMG Oscars Looks to Ever Hit the Red Carpet

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 8, 2020 5:00 AM
There's cute and then there's drop dead gorgeous.
When it comes to celebrities sashaying along the Oscars red carpet, most play it safe with ensembles that are classic, regal and chic. And while that's not a bad thing, every now and then one of Hollywood's biggest stars will take things to another level.
We're talking gasp-worthy designs like Cher's iconique black outfit and larger-than-life mohawk headpiece in 1986, in which she won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Moonstruck. The unforgettable number, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and glitzy shawl, was designed Bob Mackie.
"This was one of my favorite outfits," the legendary star previously told Vogue about the lewk. "I had the idea mostly because the Academy didn't really like me... They hated the way I dressed and I had young boyfriends so they thought I wasn't serious."
She added, "So I came out and said, 'As you can see, I got my handbook on how to dress like a serious actress.'"
Another OMG fashion moment? Anne Hathaway's blush-colored Prada dress. Dubbed the "nipple dress," the feminine gown was all anyone could talk about. And of course, how could anyone forget the 2001 ceremony when Björk stepped onto the carpet with her swan dress.
OMG, indeed!
With the 2020 Oscars upon us, we can't wait to see what our favorite celebrities slip into for the special occasion. Until then, take a look at our gallery below to see all of the swoon-worthy style to hit the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star brought bright and bold fashion to the red carpet with her voluminous Valentino gown.
Michelson/ZUMApress.com
Cher didn't just win an Oscar for her role in Moonstruck, she also won best dressed for her electrifying design and headpiece. Bob Mackie created the legendary ensemble, which consisted of a jewel-adorned bustier, a matching bedazzled skirt and glitzy shawl.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Well, hello! The Thelma and Louise alum made heads turn at the 1992 ceremony with her white-hot design, which included an over-the-top train, corset top and long satin gloves.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dressed to kill! The American Horror Story alum lit up the room at the 2019 ceremony in a fun and flirty Brandon Maxwell gown.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The Hollywood star makes a style statement at the 1986 awards show with her showgirl-like ensemble.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Always one to take a fashion risk, the Empire star shut down the red carpet with her daring Vera Wang design.
Article continues below
Bill Davila/FilmMagic
An OMG lewk, indeed! The Maleficent actress wowed the crowd at the 2004 event with a halter satin gown that featured a plunging neckline. Designer Marc Bouwer was the mastermind behind the piece.
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Berry dropped jaws as soon as she entered the room wearing this Elie Saab design, which featured a sheer top that covered her bust with floral embroidery.
AP Photo/George Birch
The legend raised the fashion bar very high at the 196 ceremony with her completely sheer two-piece, which glimmered with her statue as it featured all-over sequins.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
A fashion moment no one will ever forget. All eyes were on Björk at the 2001 ceremony, as she hit the red carpet in a "swan dress" by designer Marjan Pejoski.
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
The American Horror Story alum made the red carpet her runway. She stunned in a vibrant fuchsia gown that not only had a dramatic shoulder sleeve but a thigh-high slit and billowing train.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The Oscar winner stole the show with an eye-catching dress that featured a half-blazer, half-corset top, larger-than-life bottom and glittery gold details.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Hayek sizzled on the red carpet for the 2017 event with a peek-a-boo dress by Alexander McQueen.
Ron Wolfson/Getty Images
Despite the late Joan Rivers hating this dress, it was a lewk that got the whole world talking. From its electrifying color, body-hugging silhouette and intricate embroidery, the haute couture Dior gown was just that... haute.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The dynamic duo made waves with their flashy ensembles. Madonna exuded old-Hollywood glamour with her shimmery strapless gown and feather boa while the King of Pop donned one of his famous blazers.
Article continues below
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The Ghost alum left her boring pieces at home and opted for something more risqué and daring.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
All that glitters is gold. The Black Panther shined as bright as the cameras at the 2018 show with her gold chainmail Versace dress. The high leg slit and sash-like detail gave it extra oomph.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The fashion icon struck a pose for the cameras in a larger-than-life tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. It's safe to say all eyes were on him at the 2019 function.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The Oscar winner brought the wow factor to the 2016 show with her mesmerizing silk lamé design by Ralph Lauren. From its black holographic color to the flowy train and curve-hugging structure, Winslet shut it down on the red carpet.
Darlene Hammond/Getty Images
The legendary star brought the glitz and the glam to the 1988 ceremony with her showgirl-like number. From her jewel-adorned bustier and matching skirt to the dazzling fringe beads to the see-through material, this is one unforgettable lewk.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Believe it or not, this blush-colored Prada dress caused an uproar... but that's what makes it oh-so memorable. Dubbed the "nipple dress," this feminine design caught everyone's attention for its interesting structure.
Article continues below
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The comedian and actress paid homage to her late father by wearing a traditional African gown that was also a nod to her Eritrean heritage. "I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress," she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest at the time. "And I'm PROUD of it."
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Lizzie gave everyone a run for their money, literally, with her gold credit card-adorned gown.
Ke.Mazur/WireImage
J.Lo hit the red carpet in an intricately embroidered number at the 1998 ceremony. While this isn't usually the star's go-to color or style, her risky design certainly paid off!
Article continues below
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, 9th Feb starting at 10pm followed by the Red Carpet Rundown: 2020 Oscars at 12:30am! Then see the star-studded Oscars ceremony itself, over on Sky Cinema from 1am, on Sky & NOW TV.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?