Why Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Have a Romance Worth Fighting For

In a season of fresh starts and big changes, Brooks Laich seems to have adopted a new raison d'être.

Some three weeks after others shared their resolutions for 2020, the retired hockey professional revealed to his 478,000 Instagram followers last week that he'd been "re-assessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I've been looking at is how I spend my time every day."

Having taken stock of his activities, from his new podcast, How Men Think, to his workout sessions to hanging out with husky pup Koda, the 36-year-old shared, "I'm redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront. I'm making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those."