Influencer Rocky Barnes Gives Birth to Her First Child

And a baby makes three!

On Tuesday, influencer Rocky Barnes announced that she and husband Matt Cooper welcomed their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the model shared a sweet post to celebrate the arrival of their son Jones Robert Cooper.

"Welcome to the world JONES ROBERT COOPER," she captioned her post, where she can be seen holding her baby boy in the hospital. "It was a tough delivery for the both of us, and we have spent the past couple days recovering. @matt_coop is wheeling me around the hospital while Jones is being looked after in the NICU. We can't wait to bring our little boy home!"

Before welcoming little Jones, Matt gave his wife an adorable shout-out on his Instagram as she went into labor and expressed his joy to finally be a dad, writing, "So proud of you @rocky_barnes you've taken on pregnancy as you do everything with class and style. Cant wait to meet my little man."