Brad Pitt Proudly Wore a Name Tag to the Oscars Luncheon—And Nothing Has Ever Been So Pure

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jan. 28, 2020 9:29 AM

Brad Pitt, Oscar Nominee Luncheon

Richard Harbaugh / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Once upon a time…in Hollywood, Brad Pitt assumed he was just your average Joe.

Yes, while attending the annual Oscars luncheon on Monday, the ever humble movie star chose to proudly wear a name tag on the breast pocket of his taupe suit. Worn like a badge of honor, the placard listed his moniker, of course, and his nomination for Actor in a Supporting Role at the upcoming 2020 Oscars.

At the midday celebration, Pitt made sure to work the room, chatting with fellow nominee Cynthia Erivo and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. And while Leonardo DiCaprio and Charlize Theron were also in attendance—and without proper identification!—it was that oh-so-pure name tag that truly stole the show. #BradPitt wearing a name tag to the #Oscars lunch is freaking hilarious," tweeted on user. Added another, "Love that Brad Pitt wore a name tag at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon today."

2020 Oscars: Stars React to the Nominations

While we can't guarantee he'll bring the accessory to the February award show, one thing is for certain: If he wins, his speech will be worthy of its own trophy.

Just look at the Golden Globes from earlier this month. While accepting his award for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, the 56-year-old star poked fun at co-star DiCaprio—"I would have shared the raft"—and poked fun of his own dating life. "I want to say hi to my folks because, hey they're back in the Ozarks," he said. "I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn't because any woman I stand next to, they say I'm dating. it would just be awkward all right. Thank you."

And we can't forget about the SAG Awards, where reunited with ex Jennifer Aniston and the world spun off its axis. Ever his most charming self, he once again teased himself when talking about his role. "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part," he told the audience while up on stage to collect his award. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch."

While we anxiously await for the star-studded show, keep scrolling to see all the nominees celebrate at the Oscars luncheon. 

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Brad Pitt

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Brad Pitt

The man of the hour has arrived! Fresh off his SAG Awards win, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star gets ready for Oscars weekend.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Don't be green with envy, now! The Harriet star looks more than red carpet ready for the upcoming Academy Awards.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Laura Dern

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for Marriage Story at the annual luncheon.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Robert De Niro

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robert De Niro

Hollywood legend! The A-list star shows his support for this year's nominees.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Greta Gerwig

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Greta Gerwig

B-e-autiful! The Little Women writer arrives in style to the star-studded event wearing Gucci.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Charlize Theron

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Charlize Theron

With two weeks to go until the Oscars, the Bombshell star is more than happy to celebrate her latest film. Today's look featuring Christian Dior was styled by Leslie Fremar.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Leonardo DiCaprio

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio

He's here! The Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star lives his best life in shades while on the red carpet.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Renee Zellweger

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Renée Zellweger

Judy has arrived! The Actress in a Leading Role nominee smiles for the cameras before heading inside.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Florence Pugh

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee celebrates the success of Little Women while wearing Monse.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Kathy Bates

Kyusung Gong / ©A.M.P.A.S.

Kathy Bates

The Actress in a Supporting Role nominee shows her support for the film Richard Jewell.

2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon - Quentin Tarantino

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, there was a talented director who received multiple Oscar nominations during his career.

