Lena Dunham Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Jack Antonoff Today

Lena Dunhamand Jack Antonoff's relationship went from lovers to friends, but it wasn't an easy road.

In her cover interview for the March issue of Cosmopolitan UK, the Girls alum dished on what her 2017 breakup with the Bleachers front man/music producer taught her and how they worked their way to a good friendship after their split.

As she told the outlet, "We fell in love when I was really young. I was 25. I look back and we had a great ride, we cared for each other, but you know what? We were both starting our careers and that was our true passion."

"The love you have for someone doesn't disappear because you don't have them," the actress continued. "It's just logistically it doesn't work any more. I love him so much. He is a dear, dear friend of mine. Has it been easy every second? No, it's not easy to divide life with someone."

The two stars first got together in 2012 (the same year Girls aired its first season on HBO). During their five-year relationship, the couple shared a home and multiple pets.