How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Really Adjusting to Life With 3 Kids

Blake Lively asks for a simple favor to ask: Please stop telling her how easy can be.

In the Fall of 2019, she and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third daughter together and life ever since has been, well, chaotic to say the least. "It's like going from 2 to 3,000," she admitted on Tuesday's Good Morning America. "I mean, we have so many children. It's pretty crazy."

With their James Reynolds, 5, Inez Reynolds, 3, and their newborn, the couple are certainly feeling outnumbered. "It's a lot," the 32-year-old confessed. "People say that going from two to three, it's the same. You know, it's kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy."

Even crazier perhaps? This badass did all her own stunts for her upcoming thriller, The Rhythm Section. "There's one-shot fight sequences, which is how I shattered my hand," she told Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer and Michael Strahan. "We shut down for six months. My hand basically turned into, like, feta cheese."