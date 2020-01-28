Matt Bomer Weighs In on Tom Brady Biopic Rumors

Matt Bomer and Tom Brady are basically each other's doppelgängers.

During an appearance on Monday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Magic Mike alum dished on whether or not he'd ever be interested in playing the football legend in a biopic about his life.

As Jimmy Fallon explained, "When the Patriots won [the Superbowl] last year, there was talk. They said, 'We should make a movie about this season,' and all of a sudden they said, 'Matt Bomer should play Tom Brady.'"

The host then held up a Photoshopped image that made its way around social media at the time that showed Bomer's face in Brady's uniform, and the resemblance is undeniable.

As Fallon asked, "I could see you doing that. Would you ever do it?" The actor remained humble in his response, saying he thinks his age would be an issue once the world was ready for a Brady biopic.

As he joked, "First of all, I wish I looked like Tom Brady."