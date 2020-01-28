Chase Rice Was "Really Pissed" About That Bachelor Drama With Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller wasn't the only one upset about that Bachelor run-in with her ex Chase Rice.

The 34-year-old singer appeared on Friday's episode of Fitz in the Morning and said he was "really pissed off" after all the drama.

Last night, Bachelor Nation watched Fuller go on a one-on-one date with Bachelor Peter Weber. The day started off with the pilot taking the medical sales rep on a scenic flight over Cleveland and then shutting down an entire theme park for the couple to enjoy. However, things took a turn after the duo headed over to see a private concert—which just so happened to be put on by Rice. Needless to say, Fuller wasn't happy about the surprise.

"We turn the corner; I see Chase, my ex-boyfriend," Fuller said during the episode. "Nothing could be worse. I'm freaking out right now."

While Fuller and Rice smiled through the whole thing, she admitted the situation was "awkward" and "so uncomfortable." In the end, Fuller tearfully told Weber about her former connection with Rice. While she was afraid the news would drive Weber away, he appreciated her honesty and gave her a rose.