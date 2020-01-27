Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Biggest Regret Over Friendship With ''Brother'' Kobe Bryant

You can't talk about the Los Angeles Lakers' history without bringing up Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

The two dominated the basketball court together from 1996 to 2004 and while they had their share of highs and lows of back then, the two later became like family.

When news broke that the 41-year-old NBA superstar had been killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, Shaq took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to the legend that had helped him and the Lakers secure three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002.

"There are no words to express the pain I'm going through right now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie," Shaq wrote, alongside a series of pictures of him and Kobe on and off the court.

On Monday, Shaq paid tribute to his longtime friend on his podcast The Big Podcast With Shaq, opening up about the moment he found out about Kobe's death, thinking it was a hoax, reaching out to Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant and how his shocking death is "going to hurt for a long, long time."